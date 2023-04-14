There's No Place Like Home Gala

Project WisHope is a 501 (C3) non-profit, peer-run Recovery Community Organization located in the Milwaukee and Waukesha areas and serving the state of Wisconsin. Their mission is to provide resources, education, advocacy, and peer support to Wisconsin’s recovery community members, including those directly impacted by addiction and mental health conditions and their family members, friends and allies.

Today Ryan Rehak and Peter Brunzelle joins us to talk about their upcoming gala, THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE HOME. This will help raise funds for our recovery housing. Since opening their doors in 2016, more than 3,000 individuals have gone through their housing programs.

The event is Wizard of Oz themed and hosted by Ryan Jay of The Morning Blend. Guest performers include Broadway veterans Andrew and Susan Varela. The event is at Sixth Floor MKE on Wednesday, May 3 and will feature dinner, performances, a robust silent auction, and more fun!

THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE HOME

WisHope Recovery Housing Gala

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Sixth Floor MKE (176 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee)

www.wishope.org/gala