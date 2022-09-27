There's Gold in the Ground and Everyone is Ready to Take it All

Gold miners are fighting for their survival more than ever before. As tougher economic times are upon us, new miners flood the gold fields as more people are forging their own paths in hopes of striking it rich. The harsh reality of soaring fuel prices, supply chain issues and the price of gold being down plague mining operations. There’s no room for error as competition increases for the best land with the most gold and the Old Guard of gold miners are forced to adapt and prove they still have what it takes. But can they? In a race between the new miners and the Old Guard, who will come out on top? All Gold miners are pushed to their limits this season and only the toughest will prevail during these troubling times. Fred Lewis joins us to talk about the series. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com/gold-rush