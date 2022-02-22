Watch
There’s a New Fresh Prince in Town!

with actresses Cassandra Freeman & Coco Jones
Posted at 1:43 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 14:43:34-05

Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series Bel-Air reimagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known. Two stars of the show, Cassandra Freeman who plays Aunt Viv and Coco Jones who plays Hilary Banks join us to talk about the relationship between their characters.

Season 1 of Bel-Air is on Peacock!

