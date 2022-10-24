There's a Blood Supply Shortage: How You Can Help

Someone needs blood every two seconds. Only 37 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood less than 10 percent do annually. This is the worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care. Amid this crisis, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments. Every year 4.5 million Americans will need a blood transfusion. Dr. Glenn Ramsey tells us what we can do to help.

This is sponsored by College of American Pathologists

