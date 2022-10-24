Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

There's a Blood Supply Shortage: How You Can Help

College of American Pathologists
Someone needs blood every two seconds. Only 37 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood less than 10 percent do annually. This is the worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care. Amid this crisis, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments. Every year 4.5 million Americans will need a blood transfusion. Dr. Glenn Ramsey tells us what we can do to help. This is sponsored by College of American Pathologists
Posted at 10:35 AM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 11:35:51-04

Someone needs blood every two seconds. Only 37 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood less than 10 percent do annually. This is the worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care. Amid this crisis, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments. Every year 4.5 million Americans will need a blood transfusion. Dr. Glenn Ramsey tells us what we can do to help.

This is sponsored by College of American Pathologists 

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes