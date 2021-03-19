Menu

The Year of Employee Engagement

With Beth Ridley
Posted at 10:23 AM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 11:24:00-04

The pandemic has complicated many aspects of the workplace with some losing out on hours, and others not having a normal schedule. Despite all the workplace hardships, employee engagement has increased due to employer's willingness to listen and understand employee needs. This trend is not staying in the last year, in fact it is continuing into 2021. Leadership Expert and Workplace Culture Consultant Beth Ridley is here to explain these trends and why 2021 is the year of employee engagement.

Visit The Brimful Life website to find more ideas and inspiration to help fill your workday with more joy and meaning.

