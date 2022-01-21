Watch
The World Of Ghost Hunting

with Erin Egnatz
Posted at 11:24 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 12:24:33-05

Have you ever wondered what it's like to be a ghost hunter? To go into a haunted location and investigate the claims of paranormal activity? In A Haunting Diary: Investigations with a Ghost Hunter, a compilation of TRUE short stories, you can follow along with a first-hand account by paranormal investigator Erin Egnatz, from Hauntings Around America, as she investigates some of the most famous haunts in the United States. Erin joins us to share how she became interested in ghost hunting and the scariest place she's visited.

This book along with my other releases can all be found on Amazon and are free with a Kindle Unlimited subscription. Amazon.com: Erin Egnatz: Books, Biography, Blog, Audiobooks, Kindle

