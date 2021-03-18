Menu

The Wonderful World of Weddings Show

This Weekend at State Fair Park!
Posted at 10:25 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 11:25:35-04

This weekend is the 53rd Annual Wonderful World of Weddings Show at the Products Pavilion at State Fair Park. This year's show will be held Saturday, March 20 and Sunday, March 21. This is the longest running and most prestigious wedding show in Wisconsin—with the first show debuting back in 1969. It’s the place to be for the Couple-to-Be. Megan Partington will join us to share some highlights of this show and will also talk about Dream Honeymoon that they are giving away this year!

You can attend in person ( limited tickets) or on line. Go online for more information.

