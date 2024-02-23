The Wisconsin Vein Center and Medispa's "Clinic's Choice Awards"

At the Wisconsin Vein Center and Medispa, it's award season. Dr. Deb Manjoney joins the show today to talk about the "Clinic's Choice Awards" for the best products and services that they offer at the Wisconsin Vein Center and Medispa.

Product Category

· Best Product for Winter Skin, Face - Epionce Intensive Nourishing Cream

· Best Product for winter skin, Body- Epionce Enriched Body Cream

· Best Product to Pair with a Body Contouring Treatment - Alastin Transform Body Treatment (close vote)

· Most Promising New Product – Biojuve System

· Product You Can’t Do Without – Tinted Sunscreen (Alastin, Epionce, Revision)

Service Category

· Best Treatment for Cellulite – Sentient Sculpt

· Best Laser hair Removal Treatment – Soprano Titanium

· Best Red Carpet Ready Treatment - Hollywood Laser Peel

· Best Hydrating Treatment – Hydrafacial

· Best Treatment You Cannot Do Without – AFT Intense Pulsed Light

For more information on these great products, visit https://www.wimedispa.com/.


