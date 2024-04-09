The Wisconsin Man On Deal or No Deal Island

We are checking in with Dawson Addis of Muskego. He has been competing in Deal or No Deal Island! A cunning leader and huge risk-taker, Dawson is skilled at always getting his way. He currently lives in Wisconsin with his boyfriend where he works real estate full-time and manages his family’s bar. Dawson can be very personable and open-minded. However, he’s also untrusting and certainly not a people pleaser, and is ready to scheme and strong-arm his way through the competition. Dawson goes to the gym daily and has a passion for exercise and mental health. While he may not be much of a survivalist, he has a history of game fishing, hunting and camping that he’s hoping will come in handy.

See Dawson on Monday at 9 pm when Deal or No Deal Island airs here on TMJ4.