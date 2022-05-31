After a 3 year pause, the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse is back. This year it is a beautiful Eastside mansion! Tours and Events at this home will raise important fund for WBCS, Inc.

WBCS, Inc. was founded in 1998 as an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Its mission is to support early-stage breast cancer and prostate cancer research at The Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center.

Since its founding, WBCS has had an $97.69 million impact at MCW. Its cumulative investment is $7.09 million to fund research awards and to endow WBCS research professorships in breast cancer research and prostate cancer research. To date, WBCS-funded researchers have leveraged their awards into a substantial ROI of $90.6 million in external research funding.

Volunteer Linda Short and homeowner Andy Nunemaker joins us to give a preview of this amazing home that will be on display from June 4th to June 19th!

For all the info visit BreastCancerShowHouse.org

