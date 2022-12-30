The Weekend Calls for Good Vodka

Leap Spirit is one of the fastest growing spirit brands in Wisconsin. The brand was inspired by the end zone celebration created by Green Bay legend LeRoy Butler in 1993. Leap Vodka was the 2021 Wisconsin Vodka of the Year and a Gold Medal Winner. No brand is better for tailgating in Wisconsin. Chad Cantwell, Shea Malone and Mallory Fracek join us today.
Posted at 10:20 AM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 11:20:12-05
