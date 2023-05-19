Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

The Wedding-Ready Treatment

Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa
Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa is joining us today to talk about the treatment that will have brides and guests wedding-ready, or have you ready for any occasion where you want to look your best. The clinic is offers a few favorite exfoliating facials that give the skin remarkable softness, clarity and glow. Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa will walk us through these services , their benefits and who the ideal customer for each one would be. For more information, visit online at Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa.
Posted at 1:55 PM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 14:55:00-04

Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa is joining us today to talk about the treatment that will have brides and guests wedding-ready, or have you ready for any occasion where you want to look your best. The clinic is offers a few favorite exfoliating facials that give the skin remarkable softness, clarity and glow. Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa will walk us through these services , their benefits and who the ideal customer for each one would be. For more information, visit online at Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes