The Water is Calling Your Name...

Travel Leaders, a agency in Oconomowoc, is here today to announce that Norwegian Cruise Line has the perfect vacation getaway for you. Lynn Clark talks to us about how Travel Leaders helps plan your trip every step of the way. Have you ever wanted to experience a cruise where the real focus is your relaxation and not a set itinerary? Norwegian Cruise Line is debuting "freestyle cruising" with no pre-set schedules to follow while you are aboard. Just you, the ocean, and breathtaking views. There are things to do on the boat for young children and teens too! This cruise ship has watersides, a splash pad, an arcade area and so much more. Their pricing also offers "More at Sea" meaning more inclusions such as: Airfaire, open bar, specialty dining, excursions, WiFi, and 3rd and 4th guests.

If you book a cruise to Norway exclusively through Travel Leaders you will get:

1. Free Pre-Paid Gratuities on all 7+ Night Sailings in 2024 and 2025,

2. Plus combine with NCL’s ‘MORE at Sea’ Offers

3. Book by 11/1/24

