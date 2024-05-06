Watch Now
The Wall That Heals

Hartland Chamber of Commerce
Posted at 10:51 AM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 11:51:03-04

The Hartland Chamber of Commerce was incorporated in 1950 and continues to serve its members by providing programs and services that enhance, educate and connect business and community. President Lynn Minturn and Vietnam War Veteran Kent Rice join the show today to talk about The Wall That Heals. Hosting The Wall That Heals is an example of annual efforts undertaken by the Hartland Chamber to enrich our community.

On Veterans Day 1996, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) unveiled a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., designed to travel to communities throughout the United States. Since its dedication, The Wall That Heals has been displayed at nearly 700 communities throughout the nation, spreading the Memorial’s healing legacy to millions.

The Wall That Heals will take place at Nixon Park in Hartland, WI from May 30 - June 2. The event is free and open for 24 hours. For more information call 262-367-7059 or visit their website at Hartland-wi.org.

