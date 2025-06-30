The Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation is Supporting a Local LIVESTRONG Program!

Ann Marie Moss, Executive Director of the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation, and Nicole Hayes, Healthy Living Coordinator and LIVESTRONG Instructor/Trainer for the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County, join us on The Morning Blend to share how the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation is supporting the local program. The Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation was established in 1971 with a mission to prevent cancer, provide the best care for those fighting it and find a cure. Since its inception the Foundation has raised nearly $25 million in support of this mission.

One of these programs was the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County’s LIVESTRONG Program, which was awarded a $15,000 grant. This award helps the YMCA keep its 12-week program completely free to cancer survivors. LIVESTRONG at the YMCA is a 12-week program of two 90-minute sessions per week focused on cardiovascular conditioning, strength training, balance and flexibility exercises, tailored to cancer patients and survivors.

