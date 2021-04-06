When his father was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, Richard Lui did something tough. The award-winning news anchor decided to set aside his growing career to care for family. Selflessness, however, did not come easily. So, Richard set out to explore why he struggled. He documents his story and offers insight in his new book, "Enough About Me: The Unexpected Power of Selflessness". Richard joins us to discuss the book, his life and how selflessness needs to be prioritized.

For more information on Richard and the book, visit RichardLui.com.