The Undiagnosed Story of Sleep Apnea

You’ve often heard the saying, “When you do not have your health, nothing else matters at all.” But what if you were unaware that you were living with an underlying disease that impacted your daily life and could ultimately lead to other disease or cut your life short. 80% of people living with obstructive sleep apnea are undiagnosed. Today, ADVENT Founder and CEO, Dr. Madan Kandula, is here to talk with us about this massively undertreated disease.

Go to ADVENTknows.com to schedule an appointment in 60 seconds! Most insurances are accepted, and no referral is required. ADVENT has locations in Wauwatosa, Mequon, Oconomowoc, Oak Creek and Pleasant Prairie.