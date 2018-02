Sara Blaedel is the most popular author in Denmark. She is currently on tour for the first book in a new series, THE UNDERTAKER'S DAUGHTER. This is a new direction for the author. Set in the US, it has less of a dark intensity that is so often associated with Scandinavian thrillers. In fact this book centers around secrets hidden in Racine, Wisconsin!

See her on the yellow couch and then at these book signings:

Feb. 6 - 6:30 pm

Racine Public Library

75 Seventh St., Racine

Feb. 7th - 7:00 pm

Boswell Book Co

2559 N. Downer, Milwaukee