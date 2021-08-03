The Ultimate Parenting Guide

You can follow Kim Muench on a journey to self-discovery, inspiring you to look back in order to move forward. In Becoming Me While Raising You, Kim makes the conscious choice to parent in a different light. In addition to finding her son long-term sobriety, Kim also began to make her own physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being a priority. Kim joins us today to discuss her book’s background and some parenting tips that she's learned along the way.

You can purchase the book on Amazon or visit reallifeparentguide.com for more information.