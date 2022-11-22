The Ultimate Holiday Cocktail

Bestselling author André Darlington of Booze & Vinyl and The New Cocktail Hour joins us to talk about his new book, Bar Menu: 100+ Food Recipes for Cocktail Hours at Home. This is his eighth book but the first cookbook. He has built on his background combined with what is happening in bars globally with food. Just as the cocktail has changed over the past 20 years, so has the cocktail kitchen and foods associated with bar menus. This is his life both in the kitchen as well as on the road exploring cocktail culture around the globe.

His event at Bryant's Cocktail Lounge is sold out but his books are available at Boswell Book Company. For more information, please visit www.andredarlington.com