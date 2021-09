You can follow Kim Muench on a journey to self-discovery, inspiring you to look back in order to move forward. In Becoming Me While Raising You, Kim makes the conscious choice to parent in a different light. In addition to finding her son long-term sobriety, Kim also began to make her own physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being a priority. Kim joins us today to discuss her book’s background and some parenting tips.

