The Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich for Father’s Day!

If you’re looking to bring dad breakfast in bed this Father’s Day, you’re in luck! You can transform an ordinary breakfast sandwich with bacon, egg and cheese to an extraordinary cuisine with candied bacon and bacon bourbon jam from Jones Dairy Farm. Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm joins us today, and she will share how you can make this delicious creation to start Father’s Day off right!

You can find Jones products at major retailers throughout the Milwaukee area. Check the product locator to find the grocery stores near you! To find the recipe for the candied bacon breakfast bagel with bourbon bacon jam, visit jonesdairyfarm.com.