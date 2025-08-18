The Truth About "Dry Begging"

Author, Conflict Resolution Expert, and Founder of BreakthroughADR, Damali Peterman, joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss “dry begging” and how to ask for what you need.

Dry begging is having a moment online—but it’s not just a social media trend. It’s a real communication pattern that shows up in our relationships, workplaces, and even our group chats. Many of us hint at our needs instead of saying them out loud, often without realizing we’re doing so.

