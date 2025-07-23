The Truth About Dermal Fillers: Subtle Enhancements and Real Confidence

Dr. Siddiqui from RemedyNow Aesthetics joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss the difference between hyaluronic acid (HA) fillers and biostimulatory fillers—and how each serves a unique role in facial rejuvenation.

Dr. Siddiqui tells us how HA fillers work to instantly restore volume and smooth fine lines in areas like the lips, under eyes, and cheeks, while biostimulatory fillers such as Sculptra and Radiesse gradually stimulate collagen production to improve skin structure and firmness over time. Learn how these two categories of fillers can be used separately or together for natural, long-lasting results tailored to your aesthetic goals.

To save $50 off your next Radiesse and RHA filler treatment, you can call 262-404-9003 or book online at RemedyNow. You can also visit the RemedyNow Aesthetics location in Oak Creek, WI.