The Truth About Changing Our Routines

Decision Permission: Five States of Support for Every Level of Decision Making
At some point, we have to admit when we're living a life less than the one we know we were meant to live. If even the smallest voice inside connect with that statement, then Decision Permission is what you're seeking. "Decision Permission" is the contentment that only comes from the journey you willingly take to contemplate, act upon, and grow from the challenging decisions in your life. Decision Permission: Five States of Support for Every Level of Decision Making is a book that proposes a new approach to the decision-making processes throughout our lives. The author Kristy Jean joins us to discuss her new book. For more information, please visit www.KJKristyJean.com or to buy the book click here.
Posted at 11:04 AM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 12:04:21-04

