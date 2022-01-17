Watch
The True Cost Of Owning A Pet

with pet expert Andrea Arden
Posted at 11:04 AM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 12:04:41-05

According to a new Synchrony CareCredit study, seven out of ten pet parents consider their pets as members of the family, yet nearly half underestimated the lifetime cost of care, which ranges from $20K-$55K for dogs and $15K-$45K for cats. The study, entitled "Lifetime of Care," is based on findings from 1,200 pet owners and 100 veterinarians. One in five households acquired a new pet during the pandemic and in the first year alone, dog owners can expect to spend between $1,300-2,800 and cat owners approximately $960-2,500.

The study helps current and prospective American pet owners understand the complete financial cost of bringing a pet into the family, and the options to finance that care with a credit card like CareCredit.
Director of Andrea Arden Dog Training, Andrea Arden discusses valuable financing options to help keep your pets healthy without breaking the bank!

For more information, visit petlifetimeofcare.com

