The True Cost Of Owning A Pet

According to a new Synchrony CareCredit study, seven out of ten pet parents consider their pets as members of the family, yet nearly half underestimated the lifetime cost of care, which ranges from $20K-$55K for dogs and $15K-$45K for cats. The study, entitled "Lifetime of Care," is based on findings from 1,200 pet owners and 100 veterinarians. One in five households acquired a new pet during the pandemic and in the first year alone, dog owners can expect to spend between $1,300-2,800 and cat owners approximately $960-2,500.

The study helps current and prospective American pet owners understand the complete financial cost of bringing a pet into the family, and the options to finance that care with a credit card like CareCredit.

