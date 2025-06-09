The Timeless 3-Step Skincare Routine

The popular “shedding” trend of layering multiple skincare products is often too much for your skin to absorb effectively. Merle Norman’s classic 3-step system—Cleanse, Treat, and Protect—focuses on simplicity and effectiveness, helping your skin get the full benefits without overload. Tailored treatments and protective moisturizers with SPF complete a balanced routine designed for your unique skin needs. For personalized guidance, visit for a skin assessment and take advantage of our limited edition gift with purchase to start your journey to healthy skin.

To find this 3-Step Skincare Routine visit: Merle Norman