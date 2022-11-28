The Thrill of Exploring New Areas in Milwaukee

Author Jenna Kashou joins us to share her new book, Milwaukee Scavenger. She's been covering Milwaukee since 2008 and loves the thrill of exploring new areas of the city. After the success of her 100 Things to Do in Milwaukee book she wrote in 2019, she was invited to write about seeking out new places to discover or old ones to re-discover. She saw this as an opportunity to shine a light on the positive things happening in all corners of the city, hoping readers will get out of their comfort zone a bit and enjoy the incredible diversity our city has to offer.

Check out her upcoming book signings:

December 10th - 10am-12pm at Sherman Perk Coffee Shop

December 11th - 12pm on the HOP Streetcar. Hop on at the Intermodal Station stop.

Buy her book directly at MKEScavenger.com. You can also find her book at all Sendik's Stores or at Boswell Books.