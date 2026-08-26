The Third Ward Landmark That Powered Milwaukee Before Cars

Wirth, Hammel & Co. Horse Stables is one of Milwaukee's most unique surviving links to a time before automobiles ruled the streets. Built in 1892 after the Great Third Ward Fire, the impressive stable housed hundreds of draft, saddle and carriage horses for a company that was considered one of the largest horse dealers in the United States. The building's elegant design by renowned Milwaukee architect Henry C. Koch reflects the importance horses once played in transportation, industry and commerce throughout the Midwest.

Today, the historic structure still stands in Milwaukee's Third Ward at 167 N. Broadway, serving as a reminder of the city's horse-powered past and the businesses that helped build Milwaukee into a major commercial center.

You can learn more about Milwaukee's historic buildings and neighborhoods by visiting: r https://historicmilwaukee.org