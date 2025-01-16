The Swiss Army Knife Approach to Life: Why Generalists Thrive

Patrick Flynn, author of How to Be Better at Almost Everything, is in the studio today to talk about his approach to generalism. This book teaches readers how to embrace generalism—the idea that mastering multiple skills and stacking them strategically can lead to unique and meaningful success. It provides practical advice on skill-building, managing your time, and leveraging strengths to become versatile and valuable in today’s world. Flynn is having a book signing at Boswell Book Company on January 17th at 6:30 p.m.

For more details, visit Minimalism in fitness, business and life - Chronicles of Strength

