The Sweet Science Behind Halloween Candy

Halloween candy is more than just a sugary treat. It’s a fascinating lesson in science. Food scientist, YouTuber, and author Abbey Thiel joins us to reveal the surprising secrets hiding inside some of our favorite candies. Discover why hard candies like Jolly Ranchers are actually a type of glass, what causes Pop Rocks to crackle and pop, and how pulling taffy changes its color and texture. Abbey will share fun, hands-on demonstrations and fascinating facts that make food science easy for kids and adults to understand. She’ll also introduce her Candy Science Coloring Book, designed to inspire curiosity and show young learners how much science goes into every sweet treat.

You can learn more and find the book on Amazon at Candy Science Cute and Creative Coloring for Kids Ages 8-12.