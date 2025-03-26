The Story of Love & Loss: The Last Five Years

Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents The Last Five Years by Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown, on March 21 – May 18, 2025, in the Stackner Cabaret. Named one of the 10 best shows of 2001 by TIME Magazine, this brilliant musical has become a modern classic. The two person cast features Wisconsin native and Kids from Wisconsin alum Grace Bobber as Cathy, and Asher Muldoon as Jaime, who recently came off the national tour of Dear Evan Hansen, with Scott Cook on cello.

The Last Five Years delivers ballads of every shade in an emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years.

To purchase your ticket visit -

Website:https://www.milwaukeerep.com/

Call: Ticket Office at 414-224-9490

In-person: 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee