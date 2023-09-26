The Story Of Donald Driver Hits The Stage!

Being a professional athlete can be a dangerous thing to do, but adding new father on top of that can make life a little trickier. Here to talk about Dream, Quickie! Dream! is Dimonte Henning and Kevin Giglinto. The new Next Stage play follow the night of Donald, a champion player for the Green Bay Packers, as he discovers what it is to be a new dad. With a crying baby keeping him up, Donald encounters he's younger self, Quickie, and the memories he gained throughout his childhood. This 75 minute play dives into what it means to be a father and rediscovering how to dream big.

The play is being performed at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theatre, located at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee, from October 6-29th. Ticket pricing starts at $20 and are available for purchase at the box office —in the same building, by phone at

(414)273-7206, or online at firststage.org.