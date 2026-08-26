The Simple Courtesies We Miss Most

Do you remember when handwritten thank you notes were expected, hats came off indoors, and dressing up for a flight was just what people did? While many traditional customs have faded over time, the values behind them still spark conversation today.

Patty Cadorin, Founder of A Senior Moment, joins us to take a nostalgic look at ten old school manners that have largely disappeared. From offering your seat to an elder to addressing adults as Mr. or Ms., these practices were once considered signs of respect and courtesy.

Patty shares the history behind these traditions and explores whether they still have a place in modern society. It's a fun and thought-provoking conversation that may leave you wondering which manners are worth bringing back.