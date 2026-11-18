Carbon monoxide (CO) is colorless, odorless and tasteless, making it especially difficult to detect without a working alarm. New research found that while 89% of Americans are familiar with CO risks, nearly half couldn’t identify CO as a possible cause of symptoms like headache, dizziness, nausea and confusion.

Board-certified emergency medicine physician Dr. Travis Stork joins Morning Blend to highlight Kidde’s Cause for Alarm campaign and its new InCOgnito Illness educational initiative. The goal is to help families recognize potential warning signs, understand common CO sources and turn awareness into practical prevention.

Learn more about carbon monoxide safety at Kidde.