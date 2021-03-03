The Secrets to a Successful Night Time Skincare Routine

A good nighttime skincare routine is important for keeping your skin looking its best. Most people have routines for the skin on their face, but did you know you should have a nighttime body skincare routine, too?

An evening body care routine can work wonders on your skin, because the body repairs itself while you sleep. This is just as true for your body’s skin as it is for your brain or your muscles. Board-certified Dermatologist Dr. Sheila Farhang joins us to share why you'll want to add a nighttime body skincare routine to the one you already do for your face.

