Get a sneak peek of The Flannel Fox room at the Ronald McDonald Christmas Fantasy House, sharing of products that they will sell from the event. It is also a reminder of continuous new fall fashion for men and women. Melyssa Bauer, co-owner, joins us to talk about the upcoming event. The Christmas Fantasy House will be live starting October 29. For more information, please visit www.flannelfoxtosa.com or call them at 414-810-1984. You can like them on Facebook or follow them on Instagram.