The Risk Factors and Warning Signs of Suicide

It is estimated that there are 132 suicides per day in the United States. It is said that suicide doesn't happen for a single reason. Joining us on the show today is Gena Orlando, the Wisconsin Area Director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. She talks about how her organization is utilizing a grassroots effort to eliminate the loss of life from suicide through education and research. They deliver innovative prevention programs, educating the public about risk factors and warning signs, raising funds for suicide research and programs, and reaching out to those individuals who have lost someone to suicide.

The Wisconsin Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting its 2nd annual Celebration of Hope Gala on May 10 at Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel. You can support the Gala by purchasing tickets or making a donation. For more information on how you can help, visit AFSP.org/chapter/wisconsin.