The Right People on Your Advising Team

We’ve all heard before that as a business owner, it is important to have a good relationship with your banker to have easy access to financial services, but in the best-case scenario, perhaps the greatest benefit of working with a banker (or even a community bank) is having access to an expert who can help advise you along the way wherever you are in your business journey.

Today we are joined by Tom Meyer, Executive VP and Director of SBA Lending for Centrust Bank. Tony Tamras and Drake Roberts are the founders of DeoBlock. The three met at the gym. They discuss the importance of a trusted banker and small business owners partnering together and sharing a network of resources. Tom explains how banking is so much more than a resource for financing.

They will also invite those interested to a big Midwest Manufacturing thought Leadership Event on August 29th.

For more information on the event visitMBBI.org. You can learn more about the event and DeoBlock in INSIDER94.com