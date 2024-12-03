The Return of Classical Music to the Radio

From 11-1 on Thursday, Dec. 5, Wisconsin Public Radio will be doing a special live two hour broadcast from the Milwaukee Symphony Center to celebrate the return of classical music to Milwaukee radio airwaves after a 17 year absence. We will be showcasing young musicians from area arts organizations during the broadcast on what Mayor Johnson is declaring “Classical Music Day in Milwaukee". Lisa Nalbandian from the Wisconsin Public Radio is here to tell us what to expect and how to listen!

No tickets are required to come see the performances, and if you can't make it in person, you can still listen live on 90.7 FM or stream on Music - WPR.

