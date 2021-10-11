Watch
The Results of Mouth Breathing

With Dr. Ethan Handler from ADVENT
Posted at 10:07 AM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 11:07:26-04

If you can only breathe through your mouth, your nose isn’t working the way it should! 85% of mouth breathing cases are compensating for nasal obstruction. Joining us today to answer some commonly asked questions about mouth breathing is ADVENT Board Certified Sleep and Sinus Surgeon, Dr. Ethan Handler.

You can schedule an appointment in 60 seconds by logging onto adventknows.com. Most insurances are accepted, and no referral is required. You can also visit any of the Milwaukee-area locations in Wauwatosa, Mequon, Oconomowoc, Oak Creek, and Pleasant Prairie.

