The Resources Available to Help Families in Our Community

Milwaukee County Office on African American Affairs was created in 2017 to serve an integral role in recognizing and resolving the County’s racial inequities for the benefit of all residents. Three and a half years in, they function more as an office on equity, working to lift and drive the county’s vision that by achieving racial equity, Milwaukee will become the healthiest county in Wisconsin. Today Jeff Roman, Executive Director, Office on African American Affairs explains the resources they can provide to residents during the COVID-19 pandemic

Milwaukee County residents can still take advantage of County resources and opportunities to help ease the burden during this pandemic. The State of Wisconsin received additional funding for rent and utility help. In Milwaukee County, our vendor is Community advocates but SDC can also provide funding to residents in the City of Milwaukee. For rent assistance inquires call (414) 270-4646 or email renthelp@communityadvocates.net. For energy assistance, go online to keepwarmmke.com or call (414) 270-4MKE (653).

To Learn more about The We Care Crew visit wecarecrewmke.com

or call 414-278-7979