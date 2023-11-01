The Reopening of Downtown Mainstreet - It's Time to Celebrate!

It's time to celebrate the reopening of downtown main street in the city of West Bend! Jess Wildes, Assistant City Administrator and Noelle Braun, Executive Director, Downtown West Bend Association join us to tell us all about the upcoming festivities!

To kick things off there is the annual tree lighting ceremony on November 2nd, filled with holiday music and a beautiful 36-foot tree! Afterwards, a free concert at The Bend Theater! Check out some holiday window displays or grab dinner at a bar or restaurant, too! There will also be activities for kids and families, a fire pit, marshmallow roasting, hot cocoa and more!

5:30 | River City Brass Band, Old Settlers Park

5:45 | “A Christmas Carol” Performers, Vest Pocket Park

6:00 | Fred Luft and Rick Gilbertson Band, Old Settlers Park

6:30 | Remarks and Tree Lighting Countdown, Old Settlers Park

6:35 | Madrigal Singers Group, Old Settlers Park

The event will start with photos among the Christmas lights (including a new 14’ walk-thru ornament) and with Santa and Ms. Claus, and be followed by a free show at The Bend!

Celebrate and light up Downtown West Bend with the grand re-opening of Main Street! Meet at Old Settlers Park! Friday, 11/3 from 5PM-8PM Saturday, 11/4 from 2PM-8PM! There will be many special sales and offers throughout our Back on Main celebratory weekend by shops, restaurants and entertainment venues.

Visit West Bend – www.visitwestbend.com. Make a plan to attend!