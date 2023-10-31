The Queen of "Midwestern Noir" Books

Time to add another book to the already insanely long TBR! Hannah Morrissey just released a new book TODAY and the readers are already raving. When I'm Dead follows the gripping story of a murder case, the third installment of the Black Harbor books.

Morrissey thrives under the genre "midwestern noir", making her characters and readers feel the chill that comes with fall and winter. Through her words, a Wisconsin winter has never felt more bone-chilling.

Having studied English and creative writing at University of Wisconsin-Madison, she has grown to know the ins and outs of every cold winter, meaning each and every detail added draws the reader deeper into the story. She started off as a transcriber for her local police department, and then found a passion for her own mysteries. From her debut novel, Hello, Transcriber, to now her brand new hit story When I'm Dead, Hannah Morrissey is a local author to pay attention to!

Go to her website, hannahmorrissey.com, for more information on When I'm Dead, and other works!