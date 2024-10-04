The Puzzle Box by Danielle Trussoni

Join us this morning as we speak to New York Times best-selling author, Danielle Trussoni, about her new book, The Puzzle Box. Two sisters. A lost imperial treasure. The world’s greatest puzzle master has twenty-four hours to solve the most dangerous mystery of his life. Inspired by her time living in Japan in her 20s, Trussoni walks us through what this experience means to her. For more information on the novel, visit Author - Danielle Trussoni.