The Primary Bedroom and Bath

We continue our tour of this whole house remodel in Fransville. This is one of the homes on the Nari Milwaukee Tour of remodeled homes.

Robert McDonald the President & CEO at Excel Custom Contractors shows us around this primary suite and bathroom. This was a complete remodel of the primary bathroom to include a massive walk-in shower with glass doors and soaker tub, with a barn style door. They even moved the original closet laundry area to across the hall in its own dedicated laundry room with many cabinets and countertops.

NARI Milwaukee is hosting its annual Tour of Remodeled Homes Sat., May 18, and Sun., May 19, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The 10-stop tour features beautiful home additions, stunning kitchen remodels, whole home transformations, as well as updated living and dining rooms, sunrooms, bedroom suites, bathrooms, laundry rooms and mudrooms. New this year, the tour will showcase a “resort-style” backyard with a 20’ x 40’ inground pool, outdoor kitchen, fire pit and striking paver staircase and patio.

Tickets for the NARI Milwaukee Tour of Remodeled Homes are $20 online and can be purchased at NARIMilwaukee.org/Tour.