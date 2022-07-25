Watch Now
The Precipice of Mental Health: Becoming Your Own Safe Space

Mental Health for Black Women
Posted at 10:46 AM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 11:46:00-04

In The Precipice of Mental Health: Becoming Your Own Safe Space, Achea Redd, wife of NBA icon Michael Redd and daughter of a pastor, shares her personal battle with depression, generalized anxiety disorder, atypical anorexia, and her estranged relationship with her father. Achea's honesty is key to helping readers understand that there is a path to healing for those who are struggling. It's also an eye-opening look at how spouses and family members can help someone during a mental health crisis and how faith can help heal us, even in our darkest times.

In the book, Achea reveals raw and valuable insight that will help readers understand themselves and loved ones who suffer from mental illness and let them know that their mental illness does not define them. You can find her book on Amazon.

