The Power Of Vision Boards

with Amy Schmidt
Posted at 11:12 AM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 12:12:57-05

Vision boards have been around forever - some refer to them as dream or inspiration boards - and they are a powerful tool for self reflection and gaining clarity on where you are and where you want to go - and how to get there. Essentially it is visualizing goals. 
It is truly a practice in mindfulness. It makes you take time to create visuals of things you enjoy - what you are drawn to and then seeing them every day makes them top of mind every day. Founder of Fearlessly Facing Fifty, Amy Schmidt shows us how to make one.

If you create a vision board, Amy would love to see it! Email her at amy@fearlesslyfacingfifty.com.

