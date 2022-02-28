Design offers so much more than an aesthetically pleasing logo or banner, a beautification add-on after the heavy lifting. In Reimagining Design, Kevin Bethune shows how design provides a unique angle on problem-solving—how it can be leveraged strategically to cultivate innovation and anchor multidisciplinary teamwork. As he does so, he describes his journey as a Black professional through corporate America, revealing the power of transformative design, multidisciplinary leaps, and diversity. Bethune, who began as an engineer at Westinghouse, moved on to Nike (where he designed Air Jordans), and now works as a sought-after consultant on design and innovation, shows how design can transform both individual lives and organizations.

Thanks to the partnership between The MIT Press and Penguin Random House, you can go to Kevin's website and buy from a wide variety of online shopping portals (e.g. Amazon, Barnes & Noble, MassyBooks, etc.) and likely your local neighborhood bookstores will have a copy or two as well.