The Power of Technology To Customize Skincare

Karen Lillie is back from Citrine Skin Spa. Kare is the owner, a Licensed Esthetician and Dermalogica Expert! Today she introduces us to the power of technology.

A Skin Treatment that uses the BT Titan MN device AND Radio Frequency helps get results today AND for months to come. The BT Titan MN facial is at the top of the list for Karen's clients. It is among the favorite. Also no pain or down time. The BT Titan MN can be combined with Radio Frequency Skin Tightening. Right now you can save 10 dollars on for first BT Titan and Radio Frequency Facial when you book online.

You can text Karen with questions at 262-264-8841

info@CitrineSkinSpa.com

